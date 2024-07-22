Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Coldplay teases ‘﻿A Film for the Future’﻿ project with “feelslikeimfallinginlove” lyric video

July 22, 2024 1:00PM EDT
Share
Parlophone Records/Atlantic

Coldplay has released the lyric video for their single “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” which is the first preview of an upcoming project called A Film for the Future.

If you’re a Coldplay “Scientist,” then you may know that the band first teased A Film for the Future in the album booklet for 2019’s Everyday Life, which featured a photo of a car with the license plate FFTF2024.

More details about A Film to the Future, which a press release describes as an “as-yet-unexplained project,” are forthcoming. In the meantime, you can watch the “feelslikeimfallinginlove” lyric video, featuring the work of 15 different animators, streaming now on YouTube.

“Feelslikeimfallinginlove” is the lead single off Coldplay’s upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Behind The Scenes with Sofi Tukker
2

Angelina Jolie Wants To “End The Fighting” With Brad Pitt
3

Sabrina Carpenter Tackles The Hot Ones Challenge
4

Taylor Swift, Benson Boone top midyear album and song charts
5

Music notes: Charli XCX, Halsey and more