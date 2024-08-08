Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Colin Farrell Opens Up About Adult Son With Angelman Syndrome

August 8, 2024 12:25PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Colin Farrell is starting a foundation to provide support for adult children with intellectual disabilities. The Colin Farrell Foundation will provide advocacy, education and innovative programs.

He was inspired by his 20-year-old son, James, who has a rare debilitating disorder called Angelman syndrome. He’s famously private but opened his home to People magazine saying he chooses to think if James knew this could help other families, he’d say “dad, it’s a no brainer let’s do it!” Farrell talks about their journey to diagnose James’ condition and gets emotional talking about his first steps just shy of his 4th birthday.

Above all, he wants the world to be kind to his son and others families with situations like theirs.

