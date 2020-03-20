      Breaking News
Telehealth Services Expanded, Blood is Needed

College Student Starts ‘Shopping Angels’ to Grocery Shop for Sick and Elderly People

Mar 20, 2020 @ 10:15am
A colorful supermarket aisle with people shopping for groceries.

An honor student at the University of Nevada, Reno started a free delivery service to help those people who are sick and elderly with their grocery shopping.  She got a few more volunteers and they started ‘Shopping Angels’.

Some people give the ‘angels’ a shopping list, budget and money to cover everything.  Other people shop online and then a ‘shopping angel’ will pick up the order and deliver it.

Word started spreading around about the service and in other cities people joined the program to help their neighbors.  The college student who started this whole service even created a GoFundMe to help people who can’t afford basic needs.

