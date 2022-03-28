Colonial Hike/Bike Trail Project Goes to Bid Next Month
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Adding a bike trail to a tree-lined boulevard.
They plan to make it work in Canton with the widening and reconstruction of Colonial Blvd NE between Market Avenue N and Rowland Avenue.
It will see a paved bike-and-hike lane going through the tree-filled center.
Assistant City Engineer Nick Loukas says they heard from residents about keeping the trees, but some unhealthy ones and a few others will be removed.
The trail ties into the Pioneer Trail on the campus of Malone University.
Work on the $3.8 million project should start this summer.
About half the cost is covered by a bike trail federal grant.
It starts with some utility pole relocation.
The city engineer’s office says the project goes to bid in late April.
When that section is done, Colonial between Rowland and Maple comes next.