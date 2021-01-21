Columbus Vaccine Provider Sidelined After 900 Doses Look to be Lost
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the pharmacy providers for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio is sidelined after the Ohio Department of Health says nearly 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine look to be wasted.
They say SpecialtyRX out of Columbus had 890 doses left after doing vaccinations at eight nursing homes.
In an effort to give the 890 doses over to another provider, the department learned the company was not properly monitoring temperatures in its storage facility.
The doses are still being stored, but the department says they are no longer viable.