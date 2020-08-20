      Weather Alert

Comedy Central Cancels “Drunk History”

Aug 20, 2020 @ 3:48pm

Comedy Central is closing the tab on Drunk History. The show that featured inebriated takes on historic events has been canceled after six seasons.

Drunk History was originally a web series until its cult following became big enough for Comedy Central to take notice. Over the years, guests like Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the show.

Did you watch the show? What was your favorite segment?

