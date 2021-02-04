Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is Back As King Akeem
Eddie Murphy is back in “Coming 2 America” as beloved character King Akeem. The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 5th.
Original characters are making their way back on screen with Murphy including: Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Louie Anderson. The movie will feature King Akeem (Murphy’s character) and Semmi (Hall’s character) making their way back to Queens, New York on a fun filled adventure. What is your favorite scene from the first Coming to America? What’s your favorite Eddie Murphy movie?