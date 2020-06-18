      Weather Alert

Coming Pro Football Anniversary Sculpture Salutes AFL Owners

Jun 18, 2020 @ 3:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 9th of “The Eleven” art projects tied to professional football’s 100th anniversary is one of the most interesting.

63 old-style concrete TV sets will be piled on top of one another on Thursday beside the ArtsInStark offices at 9th Street and Cleveland Avenue NW.

Later, sculptures of the above-the-shoulder likenesses of the eight owners of American Football League teams will go atop those piles of TVs.

The AFL was influential in bringing the game into television households.

