Comment Period Underway for 2024 Project to Widen Portion of Perry Drive SW
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road construction season is just around the corner, but highway departments are also planning ahead.
The Stark County Engineer’s Office has plans for widening Perry Drive SW in Perry Township from Southway Street to nearly West Tusc during 2024.
The $4 million project will add a two-way left turn lane for the entire stretch.
Traffic will be maintained during construction.
The engineers office is taking public comment for the next month.
You can also comment by phone at 330-477-6781, or fax at 330-477-3926.