Commission to Give Debate Moderators Power to Cut Candidates’ Microphones
In the wake of Tuesday’s chaotic face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Commission on Presidential Debates has revealed plans to give future moderators control over candidates’ microphones. “The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate,” a statement released by the CPD reads. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” That “additional structure’ will involve buttons at the moderators’ table that allows them to turn off one or both of the candidates’ microphones, per the CPD. Trump and Biden are scheduled to return to the debate stage twice more: on October 15th and 22nd. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off on October 7th. If both candidates follow all the rules and only one speaks at a time, will the debate be boring? What was the most surprising statement made during Tuesday’s debate?