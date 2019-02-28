Commissioner: “It’s The Right Tax At The Right Time”

(WHBC) – Stark County Commissioner Janet Weir Creighton joined Canton’s Morning News to share her thoughts on the proposed 18-cent a gallon increase in the gas tax.

She says she understands nobody ever wants to see higher taxes, “but I do believe it’s the right tax at the right time.”

Creighton says everywhere she goes she hears the refrain “fix the roads” and if this is what it takes to address the problem people will just have to pay the higher tax.

“It has to be an all-out effort,” she said.

Many people have complained about the increase being so high, but she says she trusts Governor DeWine’s administration and if that’s the number they came up with that must be what it will take to see some improvements.

ODOT says the proposed tax increase would give each county engineer’s office an additional $1.772 million.

If approved by the Ohio Legislature, the 18-cent increase would push the state’s gas tax up to 46 cents a gallon, come July 1st.