Commissioners, Board of Elections at Standstill on Purchase of New Equipment
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The controversy over new voting machines in Stark County is no closer to resolution.
Commissioners Wednesday took no action on a demand by the Board of Elections to approve the purchase of new Dominion equipment.
Both sides look to be checking their legal options.
In a statement read before the meeting, President Bill Smith says the board’s lack of transparency regarding purchase options and costs continues.