Commissioners Respond to BOE Decision to Sue Over New Dominion Voting Machines

Mar 17, 2021 @ 4:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County commissioners released a short, two-sentence statement, following the decision by the Board of Elections to pursue legal action in order to purchase new Dominion voting equipment.

Commissioners focused on the need for the board to hire outside counsel since one government entity would be suing another.

They call that expense of tax dollars “unfortunate”.

They say it’s best for the community when government works together, transparently.

