CommQuest Changing Youth Treatment Services
CommQuest has made changes to focus youth services on outpatient programs and Intensive Home-Based Treatment rather than in-patient residential treatment for addiction recovery and mental health. As a result, the organization will phase down then discontinue its youth residential substance use treatment program.
“We conducted a thorough review of community needs to determine how to best focus our resources to make the biggest impact with young people, especially as we continue to fight the on-going public health crisis with illicit drug use. The outcome is a sharper focus on prevention, outpatient programs, and in-home treatment approaches that provide a holistic approach to addiction recovery, mental wellbeing and social support that includes the whole family,” said CommQuest CEO, Elaine Russell Reolfi.
CommQuest takes an integrated and family approach to addiction recovery, creating an environment for youth and adults to begin a journey towards overall wellness through comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment and social support services. Services for youth include intensive home-based treatment, transitional-aged youth case management services, the NextLevel Educational and Employment Readiness program, school-based clinical treatment and prevention programs, and outpatient programming for children, adolescents, and families. Adult programming will continue to include detoxification under medical care and residential treatment for both men and women.
Chief Clinical Officer, Michele Heberling, noted the change in demand for residential services from families and the courts, “Addiction treatment for kids is different from that of adults, with clinicians in Stark County and across the country recommending in-home recovery for most young people.”