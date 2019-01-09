CommQuest Services Hires CFO

(WHBC) – CommQuest Services, which has been bringing hope to individuals and families in Northeast Ohio since 1919, has announced an important hire.

Details are in the following news release from the agency.

CommQuest Services is excited to announce the hiring of Melissa Hoch as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Hoch brings to CommQuest more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles, including ten years of leadership experience in healthcare finance.

She will be tasked with overseeing all the accounting and financial operations of the organization with a focus on maximizing billing and collection activities.

CommQuest Services CEO, Keith Hochadel, commented on Hoch’s hiring saying, “Melissa brings a wealth of experience to CommQuest. Her leadership qualities and expertise in the healthcare finance field will be a great asset to our organization as the behavioral health field continues to shift more toward a physical health reimbursement system.”

Hoch was most recently Director of Oncology Business Operations for the Aultman Health Foundation where she was responsible for leadership and oversight of all business and financial operations, which included the departments $50M annual budget.

Before that, she was the Director of Finance for the North Canton Medical Foundation. In this role, Melissa had direct oversight of cash flow analyses for the hospital and implemented budgeting systems that enhanced transparency for non-finance managers and the organization’s Board of Directors.

Melissa graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Kent State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

In addition to her work professionally, Melissa plays an active role in her community as a team leader for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, and is a United Way of Greater Stark County Leader in Giving and Day of Caring volunteer.