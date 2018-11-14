Communities in California are Coming Together to Save Animals

Many had to evacuate the wildfire in California without being allowed to go back home and evacuate their pets. This has caused many animals to be left behind in need of help. Stories are coming out of California of people coming together to help these animals, and reunite them with their owners.

CNN reported on Jeff Hill, a man who returned to his neighborhood and checked on his neighbor’s house. It was there he discovered a horse that had jumped into a pool in order to escape the wildfires. Hill was able to guide the horse out of the pool. Afterwards the animal walked around, and kept loving on Hill while he waited with the horse until authorities came to guide the animal and take it to a rescue.

CNN also shared a photo of California Highway Patrol officers rescuing a potbellied pig.

As of Friday, CNN reports that the Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control had over 815 rescued animals in their custody.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group told CNN that they are right now caring for around 1,400 animals.

If you would like to help those displaced by the California Wildfires, donate here.

SOURCE: CNN.COM