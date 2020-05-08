‘Community’ Cast — Including Donald Glover — to Reunite for Virtual Table Read
If you’re a fan of “Community” the cast has a special treat for fans as they will reunite for a virtual table read to take place on May 18th. The virtual table read will benefit COVID-19 relief. “Community” stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover, who departed during season 5 makes a comeback for the special, they will read “Cooperative Polygraphy,” which aired during season 4. The cast will conduct a Q&A session and fans can submit their questions using the hashtag, #AskCommunity, and tag @CommunityTV. The virtual table read will benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, who have been helping provide nutritious food to frontline workers. “Community” has received renewed interest since arriving on Netflix, Joel McHale says he’s more optimistic that a “Community” movie could happen.