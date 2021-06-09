Community Comes to Rescue Bakery that caught Backlash for Pride Cookies
A Texas bakery that was overwhelmed with complaints and order cancellations after debuting a new Pride Month-inspired cookie has been rescued by its community.
Among the hundreds of people who ordered the rainbow-frosted, heart-shaped cookies is Brian Cuban, the brother of billionaire Mark Cuban. “When things slow down a bit, let us know if shipping is possible,” a message from Cuban reads. “I’d like to support you. If shipping isn’t possible, I’ll buy some by phone or email and you can donate my cookies to a local LGBTQ org or children’s charity.”
The owners of Confections Bakery say after the initial wave of cancellations last Tuesday, the Pride cookies have been selling out daily. If you wanted to show your support of Pride Month by releasing a new product, but new your customer base would rebel against it, what would you do?