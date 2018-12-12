Community Helping Officer Through Cancer Fight

(WHBC) – The Massillon community recently came together to raise money for a police officer who’s battling cancer.

Officer Derick Spangler says he was blown away by the fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus last weekend.

“It’s an extremely humbling experience. This has been very tough on me and my new wife, so to see the amount of love and support given to me by all those people was incredible.”

The 25-year-old says, from the day he was diagnosed and all the way through chemotherapy treatments, everyone has been so supportive.

“My work environment is truly a brotherhood, and from the beginning everyone was pulling for me right away, calling me and visiting me.”

Officer Spangler says his last chemo treatment was about three weeks ago and that he’s doing pretty well now, and his appetite and sense of taste have returned.

He says he has a good feeling as his next scan approaches, and that if everything looks good he’ll be able to get back to doing a job he loves.

“It’s really something that you get hooked on. I get a great sense of satisfaction from my job by being able to get involved in the community.”

If you didn’t have a chance to attend the fundraiser, a GoFundMe account has been set up for donations.