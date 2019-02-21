Companies Are Suspending YouTube Ads
By Sarah
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:18 AM

Companies like Disney, Nestle, and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, have suspended advertising on YouTube over reports of possible child exploitation.
According to some claims, pedophiles are now using the site to see videos of young children and commenting on them in the comments section.
In response, YouTube said, “Any content, including comments, that endangers minors are abhorrent and we have clear policies prohibiting this on YouTube.”
How much do your children watch YouTube? Have you ever seen any of these questionable comments? How often do you monitor what your kids do on the computer or smartphone?

Comments