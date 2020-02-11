      Weather Alert

Competency Ruling Forthcoming in Stockdale Murder Case

Feb 11, 2020 @ 5:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione is expected to rule in the next two weeks whether a 27-year-old man accused of killing his mother and brother is competent to stand trial.

The Independent says a psychologist from Heartland Behavioral Healthcare testified yesterday that Jacob Stockdale can participate in his own defense after suffering extensive brain damage from shooting himself in the head.

That same day in June of 2017, sheriff’s investigators say he shot 54-year-old Kathryn and 21-year-old James Stockdale to death in the family’s Bethlehem Township home.

