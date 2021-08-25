      Weather Alert

Concern for ‘Walkers’ With AAA’s ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully’ Campaign Underway

Aug 25, 2021 @ 5:42am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fatal accidents involving pedestrians are up 49-percent in Ohio over the previous decade for which statistics are available.

That follows three decades of declining numbers.

It’s concerning with the kids back in school, especially if they are “walkers”.

Kimberly Schwind with AAA says they are providing helpful advice as part of their “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign.

Schwind says obeying the school zone speed limits is critical to keeping kids safe.

Popular Posts
OnlyFans Bans Sexually-Explicit Videos
Michael Caine Says He Spent Eight Years Trying not to Blink
Halsey Criticized For Posting Breastfeeding Photos On Social Media
The Office Cast
‘The Office’ Reboot Is “On Standby”
ODOT: Repaving Beginning on Alliance Bypass
Connect With Us Listen To Us On