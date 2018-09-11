Congratulations to Norcia Bakery!

Norcia Bakery, one of Mix 941’s personal favorites, just hit the century mark! the local staple was started in 1918, after the Norcia family immigrated from Italy to the United States! Mike and Patti Braun own it today, and still create the Norcia bakery’s famous pepperoni rolls. Those pepperoni rolls have graced our studios many times! Each time, it is a fight to the break room of who gets there first! By the way, the bakery makes about 2,000 pepperoni rolls a day!

Congrats Norcia Bakery! Here’s to another century!