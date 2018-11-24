Congratulations to the Massillon Tigers!

The Massillon tigers relied on a strong defense and a pounding running game to end the game…as they beat Winton Woods to move on to the Division II State Championship. The game will be next week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Reports say it will be Thursday night at 7:30pm. The games are set for Thursday through Saturday. Massillon will take on defending champs Akron Hoban

We will have the game for you on 1480 WHBC along with great pregame festivities. Be sure to stay tuned to WHBC for all of our coverage plans!

And GO Tigers!