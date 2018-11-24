Congratulations to the Massillon Tigers!
By WHBC
|
Nov 23, 2018 @ 10:15 PM

The Massillon tigers relied on a strong defense and a pounding running game to end the game…as they beat Winton Woods to move on to the Division II State Championship.  The game will be next week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.  Reports say it will be Thursday night at 7:30pm.   The games are set for Thursday through Saturday.  Massillon will take on defending champs Akron Hoban

We will have the game for you on 1480 WHBC along with great pregame festivities.  Be sure to stay tuned to WHBC for all of our coverage plans!

And GO Tigers!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kettle Campaign A “Teachable Moment” For Kids Downtown Ice Rink Opens For The Season Man Shot To Death On Thanksgiving More Than Just A Meal Church Serves Up “More Than Just A Meal” Amish Buggy Hit in Holmes County
Comments