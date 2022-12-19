Congress, General Assembly Looking at Enhancing E-15 Fuel Usage
December 19, 2022 4:56AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congress in this lame duck session may agree to allow more renewable fuels like ethanol-added gasoline next year.
They’re looking at an adjustment to the Renewable Fuels Standard.
That would allow the U.S. EPA to permit the sale of E-15 fuel year-round.
It’s currently sold between June 1 and September 15.
For corn growers, the Ohio Farm Bureau wants to see that happen.
In addition, the state legislature is considering a bill that provides a tax credit for gas stations that put in the infrastructure to sell renewable fuels.