Congress, General Assembly Looking at Enhancing E-15 Fuel Usage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congress in this lame duck session may agree to allow more renewable fuels like ethanol-added gasoline next year.

They’re looking at an adjustment to the Renewable Fuels Standard.

That would allow the U.S. EPA to permit the sale of E-15 fuel year-round.

It’s currently sold between June 1 and September 15.

For corn growers, the Ohio Farm Bureau wants to see that happen.

In addition, the state legislature is considering a bill that provides a tax credit for gas stations that put in the infrastructure to sell renewable fuels.