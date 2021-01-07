Congress Works Through The Night To Certify Election Results
On a day that normally passes with little attention or fanfare, the Congressional certification procedures saw an unprecedented sequence of events unfold just after the process had started. A large group of insurrectionists stormed the capitol building and were allowed to enter the facility as Congressional members were ushered and evacuated to safety. The invaders to the Capitol building were spurred on earlier in the day at a ‘Save America’ rally featuring remarks from the President, his son and his personal lawyer.
Despite the hours long interruption and chaos, the eventually claimed the lives of four people and forced the city into a curfew, lawmakers resumed the procedures later in the evening and worked through until morning to finish the certification and make official the results from November’s general election.