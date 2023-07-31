Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Congressional Hearing Reveals “Nonhuman Biologics” AKA Aliens On Earth

July 31, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Did you happen to hear about the Congressional UFO hearing last week??    (NBC News posted a list of the five biggest moments.) David Grusch is a retired intelligence officer with the Air Force.  He said under oath that people with first-hand knowledge have told him we’ve recovered UFOs before . . . or “UAPs” as they’re called now.  When asked if we’ve also recovered bodies, he said yes but used the term “non-human biologics.” So yeah…just casually saying there are alien bodies on Earth…no big deal. LOL

That said, The New York Post hosted a convo with a UFO skeptic to break down the witness testimony, evidence presented and reveal how one of the witnesses is connected to the ghosts and werewolves of Skinwalker Ranch.

What do you think of all this?

Popular Posts

1

Massillon Tigers Football Hazing Incident
2

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Schedule
3

Mom Starts Adaptive Clothing Company Inspired By Daughter’s Needs
4

Adult Bouncy Houses Are A New Party Trend
5

Thousands Are Planning A Double Feature Day Of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”