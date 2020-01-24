Congressman Gonzalez Honors Local Veterans With Service Medals

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressman Anthony Gonzalez presented service medals to eight Stark County-area veterans in a ceremony at the MAPS Air Museum on Wednesday night.
The vets earned those medals during their time of service, but they were either lost or never received.
They served our country between post-World War I and the Gulf War.
“Securing and presenting these service medals for our veterans is one of the greatest services I have the chance to provide as a member of Congress,” said Congressman Gonzalez.
“Our veterans deserve our undying appreciation, and securing these medals for those who earned them while serving our nation is just one small way to show our thanks.”
U.S. Army Veteran Mark Bahr: Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Sharpshooter Badge and Marksmanship Badge
U.S. Army Veteran Tony Burdette Jr.: Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver “W” Bar, Expert Badge with grenade bar, Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar and Parachutist Badge-basic.
U.S. Army veteran James Hull: Army Expert Badge with rifle bar
U.S. Army Veteran Darrell Lockhart: Bronze Star, Purple Heart; Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with letter “V” device, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge First Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960) and a Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar
U.S. Army veteran Robin Lee Stotzer: Army Expert Badge with auto rifle bar
U.S. Army veteran Robert Thompson: Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Emblem, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Humanitarian Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal- Kuwait, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Marksman Badge with rifle bar, Army Lapel Button and the Air Assault Badge
U.S. Army and Air Force Veteran James Vinson: Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Badge with grenade bar and Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar
U.S. Army Veteran Ivan Webster: Sharpshooter Badge with grenade bar and rifle bar