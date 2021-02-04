Connecticut Wants Pizza to Be Its Official State Food
Ideally, pizza would be every state’s official food, but Connecticut is pushing for it to become official on paper. And it gets kind of dramatic. Connecticut politicians are trying to pass a bill that would list pizza as the official State Food. Of course, there has been some opposition. New Jersey’s Governor, disagrees with the move.
His social media manager says, “New Jersey is the pizza capital of the world. Period.” But wait-here comes New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, too with “I can confidently declare that New York IS the pizza capital of the world.” In your opinion, who makes the best pizza near you? What are your favorite toppings?