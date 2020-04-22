Conrad Sees Quicker SARTA Return to Near-Normal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is running on a reduced schedule, but that may not last long.
CEO Kirt Conrad says it was done in part to give drivers a break.
Riders are not paying fares, must enter by the back door, and are asked to wear masks.
But Conrad thinks operations will be back to normal during phase one or two of the state’s comeback.
He likens dealing with both the pandemic and economy to fighting a house fire while at the same time, building the new house.