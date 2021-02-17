      Breaking News
Closings & Delays

Conservative Talk Radio Pioneer Rush Limbaugh Has Died

Feb 17, 2021 @ 12:18pm

(Palm Beach, FL) — Longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead. The 70-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago. Limbaugh is widely considered one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years, using his far-reaching microphone to push conservative candidates and initiatives. Since achieving radio syndication stardom in the late 80’s, he has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the U.S.

Popular Posts
When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Earns Marvel's Most Adult Rating Yet
Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He "Liked"
Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs