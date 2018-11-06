Contest Rules Mix 94.1 Cash Man 2018

Mix 94.1 Cash Man Contest On Air Rules

The Mix 94.1 Cash Man Contest is an Alpha Media Canton contest for your chance to win $94. No purchase necessary to enter or win. One winner will be chosen each time the contest is executed as long as the winner says the correct phrase that pays. Contest is open to US residents 18 year or older. Contest is sponsored by Mix 94.1. Employees of Alpha Media stations, their parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising agencies, promotional partners, and members of their immediate families or households are not eligible to enter or win. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received or the amount of callers trying to call in, or by chance of just being selected on the street. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms to be eligible to win the prize. The contest begins at 6am, November 12th and ends during the last name announced November 30th, 2018. To participate in the contest you must register on www.mix941.com, or be the correct caller at the correct time, or send a post card with name, address, zip, daytime phone and email to Mix 94.1 Cash Man, 500 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702. Contest sponsors are not responsible for technical failures of any kind. For full contest rules visit www.mix941.com . Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.