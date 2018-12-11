Controversial Ticket Tax Approved

(ONN) – People who travel to Columbus for pro sports and other events could soon be paying more for their tickets.

Columbus City Council has approved a five percent ticket tax.

But, the debate may not be over just yet.

The public has a month to collect more than 8,000 signatures to petition the tax and put the issue onto the ballot. that would bring the ticket tax to a public vote.

Until then, supporters say the arts will benefit from this new tax — while opponents say the public should have the right decide.

If no petition forms or one doesn’t get enough signatures by the deadline, the ticket tax will go into effect in July.