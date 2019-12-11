Controversy Continues Over Front License Plates

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Testimony at the Ohio Statehouse this week could change the path of a controversial new law involving drivers in the Buckeye state. Next year in July, Ohioans won’t be required to have a front license plate. That law was passed as part of the transportation budget bill earlier this year.
However, officers say those front license plates help catch criminals. The detective in Reagan Tokes’ murder case will testify. The front license plate on her car actually helped police and it was a huge piece of evidence that helped convict her killer, Brian Golsby.