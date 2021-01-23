      Weather Alert

Convicted Killer of Massillon-Area Woman Gets 23 to Life

Jan 23, 2021 @ 8:58am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local man was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison Friday for the stabbing death of a 41-year-old Massillon-area woman last year.

49-year-old Scott Birch had entered guilty pleas to murder and other charges a week ago.

Kerry-Anne Mumford was stabbed several times in the neck in the 5300 block of Gracemont Street SW in Pike Township, with her body dumped in nearby Sandy Creek.

No motive for the killing has been established.

