Convicted Trail Rapist Gets 30 Years

(WHBC) – The former Canton man suspected in random attacks against women in three counties is going to prison for 30 years.

38-year-old Shawn Wendling who now lives across the state line in Pennsylvania was sentenced Friday in Ravenna for two sexual attacks perpetrated against women walking on the Berlin Lake Bike Trail last summer.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.

He’s also charged with an attack in Mahoning County, and suspected in two robbery incidents along portions of the Stark Parks’ Middle Branch Trail.