Cooking For One? Here’s How To Make Omelets And Chocolate Cake In A Mug

Nov 13, 2020 @ 3:54pm
red mug with chocolate cake

Whether you have a tiny kitchen or really hate cleaning up afterward, there are plenty of meals you can make without filling up the dishwasher each time you cook. According to Joy Bauer, host of NBC’s “Health &amp; Happiness,” you can whip up omelets and even chocolate cake with just a mug and a microwave.

Both recipes are really easy: fill the mug with the ingredients, mix, and nuke. In less time than it takes to heat up a pan, breakfast and dessert are already served. What are some time-saving kitchen hacks you can share?

