Cooking With Kayleigh

I have mentioned I’m not much of a cook. But I would like that to change. So from time to time I’m going to video myself cooking a healthy recipe that’s easy (believe me, I’m going to be lucky if I can cook an easy recipe, let alone a complicated one!). And I’ll let you know if it really is easy and how it tastes. I promise to be honest and if it’s not edible I will tell you that.
So the first video I did was called Burrito Spaghetti Squash Boats. I found the recipe on Facebook and I thought it looked tasty and easy so I decided to try it. You can see the results. If it sounds good the recipe is listed here. If you have a recipe you’d like me to try I’d be happy to do it! Just email me at kkriss@mix941.com and I’ll give it a try. But like I said, it’ll have to be easy or I’ll guarantee I’ll mess it up!
Burrito Spaghetti Squash Boats
Ingredients:
1 med spaghetti squash, halved and seeds removed
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
salt
1/2 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp cumin
For Filling:
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 onion chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb ground beef
1 tbsp taco seasoning mix
salt
freshly ground black pepper
1 (15-oz) can black beans
1 c. corn, canned and drained or frozen
1 c shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 c. shredded cheddar
2/tbsp freshly chopped cilantro (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400. Drizzle cut sides of spaghetti squash with oil and season with salt, chili powder and cumin. Place cut side down on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, 30-35 minutes. Let cool slightly. Using a fork, break up squash strands.
Meanwhile, make filling: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Cook until beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat. Stir in taco seasoning, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in black beans, cherry tomatoes and corn. Fill each spaghetti squash with beef mixture and top with cheeses. Return to oven to melt cheese, 5 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and serve.