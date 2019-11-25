      Weather Alert

Cooking With Kayleigh

Nov 25, 2019 @ 12:30pm

I have mentioned I’m not much of a cook.  But I would  like that to change.  So from time to time I’m going to video myself  cooking a healthy recipe that’s easy (believe me, I’m going to be lucky if I can cook an easy recipe, let alone a complicated one!).  And I’ll let you know if it really is easy and how it tastes.  I promise to be honest and if it’s not edible I will tell you that.

So the first video I did was called Burrito Spaghetti Squash Boats.    I found the recipe on Facebook and I thought it looked tasty and easy so I decided to try it.  You can see the results.  If it sounds good the recipe is listed here.  If you have a recipe you’d like me to try I’d be happy to do it!  Just email me at kkriss@mix941.com and I’ll give it a try.  But like I said, it’ll have to be easy or I’ll guarantee I’ll mess it up!

Burrito Spaghetti Squash Boats

Ingredients:

1 med spaghetti squash, halved and seeds removed

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

salt

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin

For Filling:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 onion chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb ground beef

1 tbsp taco seasoning mix

salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-oz) can black beans

1 c. corn, canned and drained or frozen

1 c shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 c. shredded cheddar

2/tbsp freshly chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400.  Drizzle cut sides of spaghetti squash with oil and season with salt, chili powder and cumin.  Place cut side down on a large, rimmed baking sheet.  Roast until tender, 30-35 minutes.  Let cool slightly.  Using a fork, break up squash strands.

Meanwhile, make filling:  In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil.  Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.  Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more.  Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon.  Cook until beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes.  Drain fat.  Stir in taco seasoning, then season to taste with salt and pepper.  Stir in black beans, cherry tomatoes and corn.  Fill each spaghetti squash with beef mixture and top with cheeses.  Return to oven to melt cheese, 5 minutes.  Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!