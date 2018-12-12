Cops Called For Noise Complaint, Find People Playing Video Games, So They Join In

These sound like the coolest cops on the force. People sometimes become extra animated while playing video games, but generally, it doesn’t lead to having the police called in.

Neighbors at an apartment building in St. Paul, Minnesota were tired of the noise coming from one of the residents and his friends, so they filed a complaint.

When the officers arrived to investigate, they found a group of guys all playing Super Smash Brothers. But rather than slap cuffs on everyone, they joined in the fun.

According to Jovante M. Williams, who posted the story to Twitter, “I’m like, ‘Y’all wanna play Smash?!’ And two of them literally raised their hand and walked up.”

Which video game gets you overly excited? Is it because it’s frustrating or fun?