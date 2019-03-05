Corey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson In Wake Of “Leaving Neverland” Documentary

Child actor and friend of Michael Jackson, Corey Feldman took to Twitter to give his thoughts on part one of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. Feldman called the documentary “poorly made” and made his feelings about it known in all caps.

WE NEVER SPOKE ABOUT SEX OTHER THAN A FEW WARNINGS ABOUT HOW SEX WAS SCARY, & DANGEROUS. MJ., Feldman wrote, “NEVER ONCE SWORE IN MY PRESENCE, NEVER TOUCHED ME INAPPROPRIATELY, & NEVER EVER SUGGESTED WE SHOULD BE LOVERS IN ANY WAY!”

Feldman revealed that he had a video of one of the conversations that were had between them and says that the video would show the “innocence” of their relationship.

Feldman tweeted that there were many kids, including girls, who were around Jackson and that none of them were approached sexually by Jackson. Feldman argued that most pedophiles don’t “have self-control” and are “serial offenders.”

Feldman continued to tweet, “BUT WHAT MOTIVE BESIDES $ DO THEY HAV? ABANDONMENT IS A STRONG 1! HOWEVER I DO TAKE ISSUE WITH THE FACT THAT THIS WHOLE THING IS 1 SIDED W NO CHANCE OF A DEFENSE FROM A DEAD MAN, & NO EVIDENCE OTHER THAN THE WORD OF 2 MEN WHO AS ADULTS DEFENDED HIM IN COURT!”

