Coronation Highlights

About 20 million UK viewers tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. That’s down from the 29 million who watched the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

Prince Louis yawned at the coronation of his grandpa, LOL. To be fair, probably not the most fun for a 5-year-old. He was there with his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, along with sister, Princess Charlotte.

About 100 world leaders were among those who watched the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown be placed on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

Katy Perry had a viral moment when video of her looking lost trying to find her seat went viral.

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Then a concert on Sunday added to the celebration with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headlining.