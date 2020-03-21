      Breaking News
Friday Recap: Ohio Has First Confirmed Death Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage: Latest Closings, Restrictions

Mar 21, 2020 @ 7:30am

(News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mercy Medical Center has implemented stricter visiting rules, and except for maternity patients, there is no visiting.

For expectant and new moms, just one visitor per day.

And Aultman instituted general visitor restrictions as well at 12:01 Saturday morning.

The Duluth Trading Company store in Jackson Township closed at 6 Friday night.

The First Ladies Library and National Museum Site in downtown Canton has closed.

The Summit and Chapel Hills Malls have closed.

So have the Aurora Farms Premium Outlets stores…

The Jackson Township Police Department Records Department has limited its hours to Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

