CORONAVIRUS: Governor Concerned About Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just like the days this time of year, Governor Mike DeWine painted a dark coronavirus picture for the next few months, with the numbers increasing and people doing more things indoors.
There were over 1400 new cases in the state on Tuesday, 48 of them out of Stark County.
The governor says hospitalizations, doctor’s appointments, emergency room visits and the test positivity rate are all up.
He says he’s not ready to impose more restrictions, though he didn’t completely rule that out.
The governor says it may be halftime in this battle, but it’s hard to say how it will go in the third quarter.