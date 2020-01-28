      Weather Alert

Coronavirus Might Be in Ohio

Jan 28, 2020 @ 4:09pm

BUTLER COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It might have reached the Buckeye State. Health officials in Butler County have reported that a student from Miami University along with his traveling partner have been quarantined and tested to see if they have the Coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hopes to have results back by end of week. Both students recently traveled and returned from China. Both possible cases are not severely ill and are currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.

U.S. health officials are monitoring 110 possible cases of Coronavirus across 26 states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. As of yesterday, five U.S. cases were diagnosed.

