Cosby Comedy Tour Rejected by NYC Club
Bill Cosby’s potential stand-up tour following his release from prison has hit a snag. The New York Comedy Cellar Comedy Club has already rejected the idea of Cosby’s comeback tour coming to its establishment.
It’s to be known that the club allowed Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari to perform after being hit with sexual misconduct charges, but those two didn’t do any jail time. Bill Cosby’s longtime spokesman quoted Bobby Brown to voice his reaction to the club’s decision saying, “That’s one club owner, it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.” Would you pay to see Bill Cosby on tour?