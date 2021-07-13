      Weather Alert

Cosby Comedy Tour Rejected by NYC Club

Jul 12, 2021 @ 11:53pm

Bill Cosby’s potential stand-up tour following his release from prison has hit a snag.  The New York Comedy Cellar Comedy Club has already rejected the idea of Cosby’s comeback tour coming to its establishment.

It’s to be known that the club allowed Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari to perform after being hit with sexual misconduct charges, but those two didn’t do any jail time.  Bill Cosby’s longtime spokesman quoted Bobby Brown to voice his reaction to the club’s decision saying, “That’s one club owner, it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.”  Would you pay to see Bill Cosby on tour?

Popular Posts
Heinz Starts Petition to Finally Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages
Giuliani Suspended in D.C.
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Name That Tune From The Last 10 Seconds
Lego Announces a ‘Seinfeld’ Set
'Black Widow' Sets New Pandemic Box Office Records
Connect With Us Listen To Us On