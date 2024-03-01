Could Fifth Harmony be considering a reunion?

The last few months have seen a lot of activity from Fifth Harmony members: Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane teamed up for a Christmas single, Ally released a collaboration with Jim Brickman, Normani announced her debut album and former member Camila Cabello teased a new album. But could the girl group be considering a reunion?

A source tells Page Six that Fifth Harmony — including Camila — is in talks to reunite, six years after they announced an indefinite hiatus. The idea of Camila being included is surprising, considering she and the group had a somewhat acrimonious split in 2016.

The insider claims that the group showed interest in recording a new song because some of their past hits have gone viral on TikTok. In addition, the source says that said reunion would be an “entirely separate project” that wouldn’t impact Camila or Normani’s solo careers.

So far, reps for the group members haven’t commented on Page Six‘s report.

