Could Lil Nas X Get A Word Added To The Dictionary?

Lil Nas X Wants ‘Bussy’ To Be Officially Recognized By A Dictionary
Dictionary.com might officially recognize “bussy,” thanks to Lil Nas X.
The word is actually a slang term for a b-hole, and it is a word that Nas X is asking the federal government to get involved in making legitimate. “For pride month it’s really important that our government finally takes a stand and adds bussy to the dictionary,” Lil Nas tweeted.
While the feds have yet to respond to Lil Nas X, Dictionary.com has, “We added WAP to the dictionary, so anything’s possible,” they said.
Later, Nas X shared a screenshot of Dictonary.com’s response on Twitter with the caption, “wake up! we might be getting bussy added to the dictionary!!!”
