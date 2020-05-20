      Breaking News
Could Mouthwash Help Prevent COVID-19?

May 20, 2020 @ 4:27pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re saying it won’t just give you fresh breath, but might also protect you from COVID-19. WHBC Medical expert Dr. Stan Anderson says a quick 30 second rinse with mouthwash before could help protect yourself and others you come into contact with remain healthy.

Dr. Stan joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News earlier today to explain how this could be. He says the alcohol in the mouthwash helps clean away the virus, similar to how soap cleans it off, when washing your hands. Check out that full interview right here.

