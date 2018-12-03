Could ‘The Office’ Be Returning?!

People have been calling for a revival of The Office and with the cast showing up together on a few occasions, the rumor mill has begun to turn.

Over this past weekend, there was practically a “family reunion” according to Angela Kinsey. While Steve Carell and John Krasinski skipped the get-together, the ones who were there have expressed their interest in bringing back the show.

Back in April, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that NBC is considering an original cast reboot which could air in 2019.