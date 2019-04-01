Could You Eat Only Tacos for An Entire Week?

A Good Housekeeping writer who ate only tacos for seven days to test out a book that touts health benefits from a 30-day taco cleanse says she not only felt healthier but more creative in the kitchen. She did tweak the plan a little; rather than going full vegan as the cleanse asks, she only made half her meals vegan, cause “who wants to hunt for soy bacon?”

She said, however, that the recipes from the cleanse did cause her to add a better variety of fruits and veggies to her diet. A “taco cleanse expert” told her variety is key for nutrients and “to cut boredom.” She was even convinced that the diet is completely sustainable after day 3.

The writer’s takeaway? She says “just take your favorite foods and fold them into a tortilla!”

Which food do you wish you could exclusively eat for 30 days straight and feel healthy?